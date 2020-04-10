Pharma Research Co. Accused Of Firing Whistleblowing Exec

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical research firm Smithers PDS LLC was hit with a retaliation lawsuit Friday by a former operations director who claimed he was suddenly fired after raising concerns that the company was cutting corners on a lucrative project it undertook for Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc. In a New Jersey federal court complaint, Frank Rotella contends his 14-month stint in the company's New Jersey office came to a swift end after he told a supervisor that Smithers was falling short on its promise to provide dedicated manpower to the Japanese drug maker's project as part of a $4 million annual contract. Yet Rotella had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS