Lack Of 'Personality' Clears Virtual Assistant Co. In IP Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge cleared Nuance Communications of infringing patents covering a “voice user interface with personality,” determining Eloqui Voice Systems LLC failed to show Nuance’s Nina virtual assistant platform has a personality, as the claims require. The April 7 decision granting summary judgment of noninfringement to Massachusetts-based Nuance hinged on how the court construed “personality,” which it said required a psychologist or social scientist to be able to establish a link between a particular personality type and the language used by the voice user interface. U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt also granted Nuance’s bid to exclude a number of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS