Songwriter Drops 6th Circ. Appeal Of $20M Tax Dispute

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Motown songwriter has dropped his Sixth Circuit appeal accusing the Internal Revenue Service of wrongly trying to levy his Social Security income to help collect on a nearly $20 million tax assessment, according to a Friday court filing. Following mediation, Edward J. Holland Jr. and the IRS have settled their dispute, Holland's attorney, Neal Nusholtz of Neal Nusholtz PLLC, told Law360. There were multiple cases with the government that were settled as a group in the agreement. Nusholtz declined to share further details. The Sixth Circuit ruled last month in a separate case between the IRS and Holland that the...

