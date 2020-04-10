AT&T Avoids Arbitration Over Ex-Time Warner Workers' Status

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Communications Workers of America can’t make AT&T arbitrate whether certain former Time Warner employees should be classified into existing bargaining units following a merger between the companies, after a D.C. federal judge ruled Friday the parties hadn’t agreed to arbitrate the issue. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols granted AT&T’s request to toss the Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO’s suit seeking to compel arbitration over the classification of the former Time Warner workers. The judge first addressed whether the issue of arbitrability should be decided by the arbitrator or the court, ultimately finding that the CWA and AT&T had only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS