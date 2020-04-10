Md. Disbars Atty For Abandoning Clients and Refund Denials

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Maryland attorney was disbarred on Friday for taking clients’ money and then ignoring them, which cost an IT company a $150,000 consent judgment and resulted in another client being evicted. A Maryland appellate court found that attorney Mohamed Alpha Bah, who at different times had offices in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., crossed ethical lines with at least 10 clients, often refusing to provide them with refunds after falling down on the job. In seven cases, the court found, Bah simply abandoned clients at some point during the representation, and in all 10 matters he failed to respond to clients’ requests...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS