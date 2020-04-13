IBM Can't Duck Sales Rep's $2.5M Race Bias Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- IBM will have to face claims that it docked one of its salesmen nearly $2.5 million in commission because he was black, after a California federal judge ruled there was enough evidence for a jury to find the computing giant's rationalization "unworthy of credence." Software salesman Jerome Beard has enough evidence to put most of his claims before a jury and perhaps enough to convince them that racial animus caused him to lose out on millions in commission on a pair of deals after working "near 24-hour days" to close them, the court said Thursday. "This order finds that Beard has...

