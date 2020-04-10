Exelon Execs Face Secret Lobbying Claims In Derivative Suit

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- An Exelon shareholder on Friday hit the utilities company's executives and board of directors with a derivative suit over allegations they failed to accurately disclose lobbying activities to regulators, according to a complaint filed in Illinois federal court. Last July, Exelon disclosed a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois, revealing the company and its subsidiary Commonwealth Edison Co. were being probed over their payments to Illinois state Sen. Martin Sandoval, a Democrat who pled guilty in January to federal bribery charges, and to a former political operative. But the company's top brass had concealed those...

