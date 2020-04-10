In Case You Missed It: Hottest Firms And Stories On Law360

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- For those who missed out, here's a look back at the law firms, stories and expert analyses that generated the most buzz on Law360 last week. 15 Most Mentioned Firms 1. Latham & Watkins LLP 1. Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP 3. DLA Piper 4. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP 4. Sidley Austin LLP 6. Winston & Strawn LLP 7. Covington & Burling LLP 7. McDermott Will & Emery LLP 7. Squire Patton Boggs LLP 10. Crowell & Moring LLP 10. Hogan Lovells 10. King & Spalding LLP 10. Mayer Brown LLP 10. Reed Smith LLP 10. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP 10 Most Read Articles 1. Wave Of BigLaw Pay Cuts, Furloughs Hits At Least 10 Firms...

