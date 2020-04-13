Law Firm Wants Judge DQ'd Over His Work For Tyson Foods

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A law firm facing disqualification over one of its partners potentially needing to serve as a witness in a squabble over an asset purchase agreement has sought to disqualify an Arkansas federal judge from overseeing the nearly $5 million liability case, given his “substantial connections” to Tyson Foods Inc. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks should disqualify himself from the case brought in January by Tyson Mexican Original Inc. against Robinson Metal Inc., as the judge previously counseled Tyson and personally represented both the company’s former CEO and the son of the company’s founder, according to a memorandum accompanying Friday’s motion...

