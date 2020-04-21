Coping With A Pandemic: Trial Lawyer Tom Ajamie

|Thomas Ajamie
Today's perspective comes from Houston-based Thomas R. Ajamie, trial lawyer and managing partner at Ajamie LLP.
What challenges has the pandemic created in your specific area of work?
Emergency red lights began flashing in January when the World Health Organization declared an international public health emergency and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos expressed their alarm. The situation deteriorated quickly and, on March 3, I left New York and flew to Phoenix to set up an office there.
Our lawyers and staff were already equipped to work remotely in Texas and New York. They immediately set up a virtual office using Microsoft 365 software. They interacted with video teams, used instant messaging and collaborated on briefs, discovery, client updates and trial prep. They didn’t skip a beat.
How are you and your family adapting at home?
I see my family more often than ever in my entire career because I cannot fly every week to appear in courts across the country or work with clients around the world. Many hearings and depositions have been postponed. I have been grounded. Now I have more time for family and friends.
We are able to enjoy more wine and cheese happy hours where we can chat and catch up. I make a point of supporting local restaurants, which are all suffering financially, so we pick up food from smaller family-run places more often than we did before the crisis and take it home for dinner.
What is the most creative or productive response to the crisis you've witnessed so far?
I am impressed how quickly some courts have adapted to using virtual conferencing technology. Many judges have continued to plow ahead to move their dockets so that justice is being served, despite the pandemic. Their devotion to public service is outstanding and inspiring.
The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the organization, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.