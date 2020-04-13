Ex-DOJ Compliance Expert Joins Vinson & Elkins In SF

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins announced Monday that it’s added a partner to its white collar and government investigations practice who spent 16 years as a federal prosecutor and has run compliance programs at major companies since 2006. Attorney Michael Ward, whose 35-year career also includes several years at Shearman & Sterling as an associate and a clerkship with Tenth Circuit Judge Oliver Seth, was most recently chief risk & compliance officer, vice president and deputy general counsel at networking hardware company Juniper Networks. He has also held compliance roles at Cisco, Adobe, McKesson and Target. Ward joined V&E on April 6 and...

