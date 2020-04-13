Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lenovo Expands InterDigital Dispute Into Antitrust Arena

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Lenovo has hit InterDigital Technology Corp. with a lawsuit in Delaware federal court alleging that the patent licensing company is illegally monopolizing the market for cellular technology and driving up the price of laptops, tablets and mobile phones.

Lenovo and its Motorola Mobility LLC unit filed suit against InterDigital on April 9, expanding a licensing dispute between the companies over standard essential patents needed for products using cellular technology. The complaint alleges that InterDigital violated the Sherman Act through its efforts to get its patents incorporated into industry standards and then by exploiting its market power to wrench unreasonably high royalty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!