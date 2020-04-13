Lenovo Expands InterDigital Dispute Into Antitrust Arena

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Lenovo has hit InterDigital Technology Corp. with a lawsuit in Delaware federal court alleging that the patent licensing company is illegally monopolizing the market for cellular technology and driving up the price of laptops, tablets and mobile phones. Lenovo and its Motorola Mobility LLC unit filed suit against InterDigital on April 9, expanding a licensing dispute between the companies over standard essential patents needed for products using cellular technology. The complaint alleges that InterDigital violated the Sherman Act through its efforts to get its patents incorporated into industry standards and then by exploiting its market power to wrench unreasonably high royalty...

