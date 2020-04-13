Aerotek Defends Electronic Signatures In Arbitration Bid

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Staffing and recruiting company Aerotek Inc. has asked the Texas Supreme Court to compel arbitration in an employment discrimination lawsuit, arguing that lower court arbitration denials have placed in peril the validity of any contract bearing an electronic signature. Aerotek argued in a petition for review on Friday that the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas had applied a different framework for enforcing electronic signatures than it does traditional signatures. Aerotek said the former contractors bringing the employment discrimination suit hadn't alleged fraud, misrepresentation or deceit as it relates to their electronic signatures on the arbitration agreements. Absent that challenge, the "conclusory"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS