Court Says Trader Must Share Oil Spill Info In Tax Refund Bid

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A commodities trader must answer the government’s questions related to an oil spill fund into which the company paid $4.2 million in excise taxes if it wants a ruling on whether the levies are unconstitutional, a federal court has ruled.

While the government’s requests for information on how Trafigura Trading LLC benefits from the fund aren’t relevant to the company's claims that the U.S. Constitution bars the taxation of interstate commerce, the company still has to divulge some of those details, a Texas federal court ruled Friday.

The company sued the Internal Revenue Service in January 2019 for refunds on federal excise taxes paid on roughly...

