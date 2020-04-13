Texas Hospital Dodges Doc's $19M Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court has freed Tenet Healthcare Corp. from a doctor’s $19.2 million antitrust suit accusing it of excluding 70% of pediatric anesthesiologists in the San Antonio area from working at its hospitals, ruling the doctor has no standing to bring the case. U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez said in a Thursday order that Dr. Jaydeep Shah couldn’t bring his antitrust suit against Tenet Healthcare and its San Antonio-area Baptist Health System because he hadn’t suffered the alleged injuries of underqualified anesthesiologists and scheduling issues — only patients and surgeons at the hospitals in question had. The order granted summary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS