Virginia Bans LGBTQ Workplace Discrimination

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- LGBTQ workers in Virginia now have state protections against bias in the workplace after Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill Saturday outlawing discrimination against individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity. The law, referred to as the Virginia Values Act, came to Northam’s desk in its final form after passing 27-13 in the state Senate and 54-46 in the state House. The statute gives people the ability to sue over LGBTQ bias in employment and public accommodations under the Virginia Human Rights Act and codifies for state and local government employment an existing ban on discrimination against...

