Oil Co. Says HR Staffer Killed Files Minutes After Getting Fired

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Houston-area oilfield services company is suing its former human resources compliance coordinator in Texas state court accusing her of seeking revenge for her firing last week by deleting some of the company's data files minutes after she was notified. Covenant Testing Technologies LLC asked Harris County District Court on Friday for an injunction to prevent Kiersten Judge from sharing personal identification information the company believes she may have copies of. It is also seeking unspecified damages of up to $100,000 for coded workflow and historical data files she allegedly deleted that may be lost forever. Judge was fired Thursday morning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS