Doc Urges 7th Circ. To Revive FCA Row Over Improper Billing

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- An anesthesiologist told the Seventh Circuit on Monday his personal knowledge of an anesthesiology provider falsely coding medical services to bill Medicare at a higher rate should be enough to allow the case to move forward. Counsel for John Mamalakis, an anesthesiologist at All Saints Hospital in Wisconsin, argued to a three-judge panel that the district court wrongfully dismissed his amended lawsuit, even after he provided 10 representative examples of the fraud with dates, names of physicians and other details the court had asked for. “I think we have anything other than vague or unsubstantiated allegations. We have a firm that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS