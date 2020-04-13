Unions Can't Make Leaving Too Hard, NLRB Memo Says

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Workers who've signed away their right to leave a union shouldn't face too many hurdles if they change their minds and decide to exit their bargaining unit, a former top National Labor Relations Board attorney said in one of two newly released advice memos. In a letter dated July 2019 but released Friday, then-Associate General Counsel of the Division of Advice Jayme Sophir told the head of the agency’s Baltimore field office to bring a case alleging a Laborers' International Union of North America unit violated federal labor law by blocking workers who agreed to automatic dues deduction from resigning union...

