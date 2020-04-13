DLA Piper Sued For Dropping Client During Patent Application

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida technology company has filed suit against DLA Piper for allegedly dropping the company as a client midway through a patent application process, refusing to communicate about the status of the application and ultimately causing it to be abandoned. GBX Technology LLC said in a complaint filed Friday in Florida federal court that DLA Piper initially represented both it and stage lighting company Christie Lites in pursuing a patent for wireless inventory technology created by GBX’s CEO. But over time, the firm stopped responding to GBX or even asking for its permission before taking certain actions before the U.S. Patent...

