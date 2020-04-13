Hemp Co. Says Calif. County Illegally Destroyed $1B Crop

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A cannabinoid research company is suing Kern County, California, and its sheriff’s department in federal court after the county allegedly bulldozed 500 acres of legal hemp plants that the company says was worth about $1 billion. In a suit filed Friday, Apothio LLC, which researches and sells hemp-derived cannabinoid products, says the sheriff teamed up with California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife to destroy 17 million hemp plants. The decision to come after Apothio’s plants was based on a flawed search warrant that ignored the company’s status as an approved hemp research organization, the suit claims. One day after obtaining the...

