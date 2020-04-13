Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investment Bank Beats Suit Over Work For Platinum Reinsurer

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- An investment bank that produced valuation reports for the reinsurance company Beechwood has defeated a lawsuit claiming it helped the company fraudulently prop up the defunct hedge fund Platinum Partners.

A New York federal judge handed down a summary judgment on Monday finding Lincoln International LLC and Lincoln Partners Advisors LLC did not substantially assist Beechwood's fraud and breach of fiduciary duty against the Senior Health Insurance Company of Pennsylvania.

SHIP, a long-term care insurance company, accused Lincoln of authoring fraudulent and false third-party valuation reports that Beechwood used to induce SHIP into investing its assets with the reinsurer, but U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!