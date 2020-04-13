Investment Bank Beats Suit Over Work For Platinum Reinsurer

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- An investment bank that produced valuation reports for the reinsurance company Beechwood has defeated a lawsuit claiming it helped the company fraudulently prop up the defunct hedge fund Platinum Partners. A New York federal judge handed down a summary judgment on Monday finding Lincoln International LLC and Lincoln Partners Advisors LLC did not substantially assist Beechwood's fraud and breach of fiduciary duty against the Senior Health Insurance Company of Pennsylvania. SHIP, a long-term care insurance company, accused Lincoln of authoring fraudulent and false third-party valuation reports that Beechwood used to induce SHIP into investing its assets with the reinsurer, but U.S....

