HC2 Accused Of Trying To Thwart 'Fair' Board Election

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Holding company HC2 Holdings Inc. and its directors are trying to thwart a "free and fair" board election and block candidates from challenging the incumbent board amid increasing investor dissatisfaction with company performance, according to an investor lawsuit filed late Friday in Delaware's Chancery Court. Stockholder Robert Tera contends that HC2's directors misled the company's stockholders in a statement issued earlier this month in an attempt to prevent them from properly exercising "their fundamental right to vote based on the merits of the competing director slates." "Immediate relief from the court is the only thing that will allow a fair and...

