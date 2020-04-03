BofA Can Continue Gating Policy On COVID-19 Relief Loans

In a 23-page decision, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher denied the temporary restraining order that the businesses had sought in their proposed class action against the bank, which has been accused of unlawfully limiting access to the coronavirus relief loans by taking applications only from small-business checking customers that are already borrowers at the bank or that aren't borrowers at any other bank.
Judge Gallagher said this gating policy "does not run afoul of the CARES Act," the federal legislation enacted late last month that established the loan program to provide stop-gap funding to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the law does lay out some eligibility criteria for the loans, it "does not constrain banks such that they are prohibited from considering other information when deciding from whom to accept applications, or in what order to process applications it accepts," Judge Gallagher wrote.
The judge also expressed concern that blocking Bank of America's gating policy could hamper the program by discouraging other banks from offering the loans. Indeed, some other lenders involved with the program have restricted eligibility to existing customers or instituted gating policies that otherwise give preference to certain classes of potential applicants.
"This court is reluctant to impose liability, particularly in the form of a 'mandatory' TRO, where doing so may undermine Congress's goal to maximize relief for American small businesses," Judge Gallagher wrote.
--Editing by Orlando Lorenzo.
