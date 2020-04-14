Wagner Law Group Nabs DOL Veteran For Benefits Practice

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Wagner Law Group bolstered its team in Florida with the addition of a former Sugarman & Susskind PA laywer who has experience working with the boards of trustees for multiemployer plans and also spent time as a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Labor. Ivelisse Berio LeBeau started at Wagner as a partner on Monday, after nearly 13 years at Sugarman & Susskind. Berio LeBeau told Law360 on Tuesday that she's been "so impressed" with Wagner's "fantastic group of lawyers," noting that Marcia Wagner — the firm's managing partner — is "amazing." "She has put together a great group...

