Utility Manager Fired For Fighting Dishonest Report, Suit Says

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Glendale, California's public utility abruptly fired a power planning manager after she raised concerns about the utility defrauding the government and violating environmental law, a suit filed Friday in California state court says. Yuan "Tracy" Fu sued the city in Los Angeles County court alleging the Department of Water and Power fired her after she voiced concerns about submitting a "fraudulent plan" to state regulators and the Glendale City Council that severely undershot the amount of greenhouse gases produced under a proposed energy production framework. Such a plan would deprive California of reaching its goal to double its energy efficiency by...

