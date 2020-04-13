DOJ Backs $3B Madoff Fund Clawback From Overseas Banks

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has thrown its weight behind efforts to claw back $3 billion in proceeds from Bernie Madoff’s defunct Ponzi scheme from overseas banks, telling the U.S. Supreme Court that the money originated in the U.S. and falls under U.S. law. In a brief filed with the court Friday, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco said the Bankruptcy Code authorizes the clawback of fraudulent transfers from both the initial and subsequent transferees, whether the subsequent transferees are U.S.-based or not. “The ‘focus’ of Section 550(a)(2) is the debtor’s fraudulent transfer sought to be recovered, and the conduct relevant to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS