Mass. Cannabis Regulator Says She's Stepping Down

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts cannabis regulator announced Monday that she will step down before the end of her term for an undisclosed private sector position, less than a week after the governor's office was sued for shuttering the recreational cannabis industry in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kay Doyle, whose three-year term as a Cannabis Control Commission member began in September 2017, said she will leave on May 8. Doyle told Law360 her resignation is unrelated to the suit that several dispensaries filed last week over executive orders shutting down dispensaries. Doyle said it was no small task to captain the regulatory process...

