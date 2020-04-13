Envision Investor Seeks Class Nod In $9.9B KKR Sale Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A stockholder sought class certification Monday in Delaware federal court for his securities claims that Envision Healthcare Corp. tamped down company value estimates ahead of an allegedly unfair $9.9 billion cash and debt sale to private equity firm KKR & Co. LP in 2018. The motion by named plaintiff Jon Barrett argued that Envision issued a materially false and misleading proxy statement in 2018 to support a pruned, $46-per-share merger price, amid mounting pressure from activist investors seeking to buy the Tennessee-based company on the cheap. Envision, which provides physician-led services, post-acute care and ambulatory surgery services in more than 1,800...

