SEC Accuses Ex-Goldman Exec Of $2.5M Ghana Bribe Plot

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday accused a former executive at Goldman Sachs U.K. of helping funnel roughly $2.5 million in bribes to government officials in Ghana to secure a power plant contract. The SEC told a New York federal court that Asante Berko was paid $2 million by an unnamed Turkish energy company to carry out the scheme, which allegedly involved paying off members of parliament and key government officials through a Ghana-based shell company. "Berko orchestrated a scheme to bribe high-level Ghanaian officials in pursuit of firm business and his own enrichment," said Charles Cain, Chief of...

