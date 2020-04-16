Fox Brings On Ex-Holland & Knight Tax-Planning Pro

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has brought on a Holland & Knight LLP partner who has experience in advising high-net-worth individuals to the firm’s taxation and wealth planning department practice in New York. John D. Dadakis is joining Fox as a partner after helping clients develop and enact wealth preservation strategies that serve their financial and social goals, the firm said in a statement Monday. “Fox Rothschild has a greater middle-market focus than I was finding at Holland & Knight,” Dadakis said. “I’ve always been in the family business field.” His experience includes working with high-net-worth clients as a personal general counsel. In that...

