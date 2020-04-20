Corruption Litigator Joins Taft Stettinius' Chicago Office

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP has added an attorney who has defended corporations and individuals involved in government investigations, including some Chicago politicians, as a partner to bolster its Chicago office. Christopher Grohman joined Taft Stettinus' corporate compliance and white collar criminal defense practice group in early April after spending about four years at Duane Morris LLP. Grohman told Law360 that he changed firms because Taft Stettinius’ larger office and city connection better support his practice, which often involves defending clients against government officials. Grohman said Taft Stettinius' lower hourly rate will also benefit his work with clients. “When you’re representing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS