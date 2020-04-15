Snell & Wilmer Expands With San Diego Office

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Snell & Wilmer LLP announced this week it is opening a new location in San Diego, giving the law firm its third location in Southern California in addition to its Orange County and Los Angeles offices. The firm said partners Jeffrey D. Morton and Steffi Gascón Hafen relocated to "America's Finest City" this month to establish the new office. "The success Snell & Wilmer has enjoyed over the decades is due in part to our ability to establish offices in growing cities with strong and expanding business communities," said Matthew Feeney, chair of Snell & Wilmer, in a statement. "We are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS