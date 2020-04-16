NCAA's Broken Athlete Eligibility Rules Need To Change

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Student-athletes across the country are treated like athletes when it comes to monetizing their sport and like students when it comes to compensating them for their efforts. In the past six months, several high-profile student-athletes had their financial futures jeopardized by the arcane, outdated and stale NCAA rules.[1] University of Memphis basketball phenom James Wiseman was suspended because his mother accepted a loan from a high school coach two years before Wiseman went to college. Ohio State football star Chase Young was suspended for two games for taking a family loan to pay for his girlfriend to attend the Rose Bowl...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS