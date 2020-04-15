J&M Insurance Must Hand Over £4M In Bankrupt Alpha's Case

Law360, London (April 15, 2020, 8:24 PM BST) -- British insurer J&M was ordered by a London judge to hand over nearly £4 million ($5 million) to the court from a trust account it allegedly holds on behalf of defunct Alpha Insurance A/S, as the Danish insurer looks to claw back the cash. Judge Nigel Teare ordered J&M Insurance Services (UK) Ltd. to transfer £3.9 million to the court by April 21. The money is being held in a trust account by the insurer on behalf of Alpha Insurance A/S, according to a case brought by the Danish insurance company after it went bankrupt in May 2018. The judge also...

