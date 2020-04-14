Asset Manager Loses Appeal Over €15M ‘Incentive’ Fee

Law360, London (April 14, 2020, 4:09 PM BST) -- An appellate court has rejected a London-based asset manager's push for €15.3 million ($16.8 million) in fees for handling securities held in trust by a Deutsche Bank subsidiary, dismissing its arguments as “convoluted” and “impossible.” The Court of Appeal upheld a lower court decision from March 2019, which concluded that a decision by hedge fund giant Napier Park to redeem a range of risky equity notes in 2018 did not trigger an automatic incentive payment to Barings (U.K.) Ltd. Barings had put forward in its appeal a “convoluted exercise of interpretation and implication” that was inconsistent with definitions in the agreement it...

