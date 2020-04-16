BlueMountain Settles $200M Bond Dispute With Turkish Co.

Law360, London (April 16, 2020, 3:15 PM BST) -- A High Court judge dismissed a case brought by funds managed by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, after they reached a settlement with a group of Turkish construction companies over the payout of $200 million worth of bonds. A group of 11 funds including those managed by U.S. asset manager BlueMountain settled a suit against Yuksel Insaat AS and companies within the group over senior notes which the Turkish company was allegedly due to pay out on in November 2015. As a result, Judge Andrew Henshaw dismissed the proceedings, according to a April 9 consent order. Representatives for the defendants said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS