Litigation Funder Eyes Millions In Fees In Kazakh Fraud Fight

Law360, London (April 15, 2020, 6:20 PM BST) -- A litigation financier that backed a successful $300 million fraud lawsuit told a London judge that it should get its money back even if it is not entitled to a cut of the windfall from a Kazakh paper company's suit. In an amended claim form filed with the High Court on April 3, Harbour Fund III said it is entitled to the millions it spent funding the lawsuit, even if the court ultimately decides that its investment agreement isn’t valid. Harbour spent millions under the agreement, leading Kazakhstan Kagazy PLC to win a massive fraud judgment against its former owners. That...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS