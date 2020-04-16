Network Rail Sued For Disqualifying Contractor From £8M Bid

Law360, London (April 16, 2020, 10:27 PM BST) -- A contractor has sued Britain's railway infrastructure operator, alleging it was unlawfully disqualified from competing for an £8 million ($10 million) contract after it inadvertently offered a job to someone charged with evaluating the bidding process. In its High Court suit filed April 2 and recently made public, Fuse Rail Ltd. maintains that it was not offering any sort of inducement or bribe to the consultant for Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd., which owns and operates the country's rail infrastructure. Under European Union law, it added, any conflict of interest should have been remedied by measures other than disqualification. The dispute stems...

