Allianz Fights Retailer's Countersuit Over PPI Damages

Law360, London (April 15, 2020, 6:01 PM BST) -- Allianz has hit back at J.D. Williams & Co Ltd.'s attempt to shift liability in a suit over missold payment protection insurance, arguing that the clothing catalog company was an experienced seller of add-on insurance products that knew the risks. Allianz Insurance PLC, which is suing J.D. Williams over £27 million it paid out in missold PPI claims to the retailer’s customers, has denied a counterclaim filed against it by the clothing company, seeking liability and restitution for compensation paid prior to 2005. J.D. Williams had argued that Allianz supplied a script for the sale of insurance products and “knew or...

