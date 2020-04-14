EPA Won't Strengthen Particulate Matter Standards

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed retaining current air pollution standards for fine and coarse particulate matter, saying there's not enough scientific evidence to support tightening them. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said he relied on the input from both agency staffers and the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee in making his decision, but pointed to several "uncertainties" highlighted by CASAC that convinced him lowering the standard isn't appropriate now. For example, he said CASAC reported there's a lack of evidence to show that people exposed to fine particulate matter in areas that meet the current standard are at risk...

