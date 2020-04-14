Lightspeed Lands More Than $4B With Help From Debevoise

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- California-based early-stage venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners, working with Debevoise & Plimpton, said Tuesday that it had closed three funds totaling more than $4 billion that will primarily invest in the enterprise technology and consumer sectors. The funds are called Lightspeed Venture Partners XIII LP, Lightspeed Venture Partners Select IV LP, and Lightspeed Opportunity Fund LP, and closed at $890 million, $1.83 billion and $1.5 billion, totaling about $4.22 billion, according to a statement. Lightspeed Venture Partners XIII, the latest flagship fund from Lightspeed, will invest in the earliest stages of investment for companies, including Seed and Series A and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS