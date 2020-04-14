Cellnex Inks Portguese Telecom Deal Worth Up To €550M

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- European telecommunications company Cellnex said Tuesday it will take on all of Portuguese mobile operator NOS’ telecommunication towers and rooftop antennas in a deal worth up to €550 million ($604 million). Cellnex Telecom SA will pay €375 million upfront for NOS Towering SA, the tower division of NOS SGPS SA, the announcement said. The transaction value could reach €550 million based on Cellnex’s agreement to add up to 400 additional sites over the next six years, NOS said in its announcement of the deal. The transaction currently involves about 2,000 tower and rooftop sites, NOS said. Cellnex operates in Spain — where...

