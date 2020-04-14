Kirkland Helps Clearlake Gather More Than $7B For PE Fund

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 10:26 AM EDT) -- Clearlake Capital, advised by Kirkland & Ellis, said Tuesday that it has secured more than $7 billion for its sixth flagship private equity fund, with plans to target investments in the technology, industrial and consumer sectors. The fund, called Clearlake Capital Partners VI, blasted past its original target of $5 billion before closing at the hard cap. It brought in capital from more than 200 limited partners across over 30 countries, according to a statement. The contributions came from new and existing investors, including public and corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, and family offices. ...

