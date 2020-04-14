7th Circ. Unsure If Ind. Can Appeal Smokable Hemp Order

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Tuesday questioned whether it was properly considering the state of Indiana’s challenge to an order blocking it from enforcing certain smokable hemp regulations, and whether CBD vendors would have different claims since the state recently amended its law. U.S. Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook said during oral arguments that he was concerned that a lower court’s preliminary injunction order was “totally unrelated” to its legal analysis over whether to block Indiana from tightly regulating smokable hemp, which includes hemp bud and hemp flower. Despite that, he asked why a three-judge panel should resolve the state’s issues since the lower...

