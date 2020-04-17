Akerman Expands NC Office With Tax, Litigation Lawyers

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP has hired a former Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC attorney experienced at advising corporations and individuals in strategic tax planning matters. Robert Wall joined the firm as a partner in its office in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Akerman said in a press statement Monday. He has represented clients in federal and state tax audits, appeals of audit determinations, collections and U.S. Tax Court litigation. He also has represented high-net-worth clients in estate and other tax planning matters such as succession for closely held businesses. Wall's practice focuses on federal tax-exempt issues for businesses and individuals in acquisitions, divestitures, business combinations and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS