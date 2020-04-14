Dentons, Guinea Settle $10.2M Fee Fight Over Mining Project

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 11:58 AM EDT) -- Dentons and the Republic of Guinea have agreed to end a fight in District of Columbia federal court over an unpaid $10.2 million legal bill involving the financing of a mine-and-port development. A Republic of Guinea flag flies over a construction site in Conakry. The country and Dentons have ended their more than five-year-old dispute over an unpaid $10.2 million legal bill. (Getty) The terms of the agreement between Dentons US LLP and Swiss verein Dentons Group and the West African country were not included in Monday's filing, in which they notified the federal court that they were voluntarily dismissing all...

