Investors Can't Revive $206M Solar Claim Against Italy

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Investors in a 120-megawatt solar energy project were unable to revive their $206 million claim against Italy over revoked economic incentives, after an international committee rejected arguments that arbitrators had failed to properly consider whether the country had frustrated the investors' legitimate expectations. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes committee concluded Monday that the tribunal in its late 2016 award had properly considered and addressed dozens of certificates confirming that the project was in conformity with local laws. The claimants, Belgian holding company Blusun SA and its owners, Jean-Pierre Lecorcier and Michael Stein, argued in the arbitration that they were...

