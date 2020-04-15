Akin Gump Gets Kirkland Debt Finance Atty In Houston

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has hired a Kirkland & Ellis LLP debt finance and special situations partner to join its Houston office. Akin Gump announced Monday that Chad Nichols has joined the firm's corporate practice group. Nichols, who practiced out of Kirkland's Houston office for nearly six years, focuses his debt finance practice in the energy sector. With the slump in oil prices and a slowdown of mergers and acquisitions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nichols told Law360 via email that his practice has shifted from being focused on acquisition finance to special situations and restructuring work in the...

