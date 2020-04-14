Cooley-Repped Life Sciences Group Prices $121M Offering

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A Cooley-led biopharmaceutical group said Tuesday it has priced a $121 million follow-on public offering to help it continue researching treatments for autoimmune diseases. New York-based Immunovant Inc. said it was offering about 8.4 million shares at $14.50 each. The offering is expected to close on Thursday, and the underwriters have a 30-day option to buy about 1.2 million additional shares, the Roivant Sciences Ltd.-owned company said. Immunovant is researching treatments for people with autoimmune diseases and said it plans to use proceeds from the offering to help it continue running through the end of 2021 and to continue clinical trials...

